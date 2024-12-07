Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BayCom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in BayCom by 20.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in BayCom by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in BayCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after buying an additional 56,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in BayCom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 84,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of BayCom from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

BayCom Stock Up 0.8 %

BCML stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. BayCom had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

BayCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading

