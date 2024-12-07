Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Southern First Bancshares worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CAO Julie Ann Fairchild sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $45,230.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $264,143.20. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,515 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $83,724.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,746.87. This represents a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,549 shares of company stock worth $223,348 over the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.83. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.