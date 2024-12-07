Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,969,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $57.58 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,610.71. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,460. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.