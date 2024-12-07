Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.13% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $1,500,000. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 46.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,312,000 after buying an additional 916,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 85,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. This trade represents a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 635.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

