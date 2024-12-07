Holocene Advisors LP Sells 9,468 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PHINIA by 147.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PHINIA by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PHINIA by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,650 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PHINIA by 34.1% during the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

PHINIA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $53.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.82 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PHINIA’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

