Holocene Advisors LP Sells 54,706 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,706 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Vestis worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 143.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE VSTS opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Vestis had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $684.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.51%.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

