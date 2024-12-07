Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,561 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 703.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 120.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 715,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Progyny by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 976,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $42.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
