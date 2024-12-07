Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,561 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 703.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 120.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 715,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Progyny by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 976,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

