Holocene Advisors LP Buys 76,225 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 478.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,225 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,314,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,761,000 after purchasing an additional 506,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,065,000 after buying an additional 333,245 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,742,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 314,862 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 859,233 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,796,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 228,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,535.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,613.11. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $3,711,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,458,647.92. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,782 shares of company stock worth $15,385,637. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX opened at $29.06 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

