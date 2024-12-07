Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,362 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONQ. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in IonQ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 12.4% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 4,824.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 40.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in IonQ by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 22,875 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $406,031.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 592,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,679.50. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.