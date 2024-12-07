Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 15,227 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,034,000 after purchasing an additional 226,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,093.98. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.