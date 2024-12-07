Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,317,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000.

NYSE:NBXG opened at 13.59 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 10.48 and a one year high of 13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 12.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

