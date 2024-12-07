Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,310,000 after buying an additional 141,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 225,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 126,315 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ STEP opened at $60.21 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $50,191.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,578.30. This represents a 25.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $204,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,320.71. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,856 over the last 90 days. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEP

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.