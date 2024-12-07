Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,509 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of DY stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.61.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

