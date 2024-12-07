Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 149.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This trade represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TSN stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

