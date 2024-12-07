Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 166.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 8.1 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $250.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.50 and a 200-day moving average of $202.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.12 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

