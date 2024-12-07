Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 813 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $726,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Trex by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,475,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 81.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $77.63 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

