HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 152,488 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,488 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 426,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,597,000. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 299,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 214,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.