HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 11,924 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.