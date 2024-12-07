HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 8,902 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 64,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 59,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $1,572,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

