HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 31,677 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2024

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,677 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $17,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $99.75 and a twelve month high of $121.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

