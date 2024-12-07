HighTower Advisors LLC Has $22.33 Million Stock Position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 8.16% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,523,000.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFCA stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

About Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

