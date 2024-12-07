HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,698 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,701,000 after purchasing an additional 869,364 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 635,691 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 508,569 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 502,075 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.