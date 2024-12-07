Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 16th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NYSE HPE opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

