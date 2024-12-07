Heron Therapeutics’ (HRTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.67. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 256.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,697 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,226,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 731,246 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,460.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 568,238 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,978,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 369.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 286,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

