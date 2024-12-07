Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $232.21 and last traded at $230.93. 20,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 34,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.67.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.46.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

