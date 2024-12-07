Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,145,000 after acquiring an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,780,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.