HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TERN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 476,190 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,995. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. This represents a 53.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 469,176 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,531,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,502,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

