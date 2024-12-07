Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 1,035.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Haynes International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

