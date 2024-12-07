Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Frank E. Burkhead Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Frank E. Burkhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $95,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,477 shares in the company, valued at $365,771.99. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $223.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.56.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hawthorn Bancshares
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Nebius Group Stock: A Rising AI Infrastructure Star
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Celsius Stock May Thrive as Pepsi and Coca-Cola Face Headwinds
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Lemonade’s AI Edge: A Disruptor in the Insurance Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.