Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Frank E. Burkhead Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Frank E. Burkhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $95,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,477 shares in the company, valued at $365,771.99. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $223.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.