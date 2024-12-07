Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.03. 1,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 32.16% of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

