Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,105. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $844,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $2,605,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

