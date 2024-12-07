Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Stake Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,504 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 313,417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 496,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 221,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,454,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 318.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 281,549 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,404.32. This trade represents a 45.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

