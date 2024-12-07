Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.