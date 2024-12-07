Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 483,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 254.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 195,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after purchasing an additional 140,417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 328,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Graco by 25.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $749,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,918.84. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $284,004.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,098 shares of company stock worth $2,776,150 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

