Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Stock Price Up 41.8% – Time to Buy?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) shot up 41.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 260,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 70,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Stories

