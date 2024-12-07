Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Takes $114,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,192,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,195,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,904,000 after buying an additional 318,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MSCI by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,587,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,531,000 after buying an additional 198,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,627,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $617.29 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $631.70. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.99.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

