Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Makes New $466,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $176.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.20 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.17.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.38.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

