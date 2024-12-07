Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.46 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. ServiceNow comprises 0.5% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.26.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total value of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,124.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.86, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $977.66 and a 200 day moving average of $855.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

