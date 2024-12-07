Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and traded as high as $55.90. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF shares last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 22,731 shares traded.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a market cap of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSC. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $251,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $515,000.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.