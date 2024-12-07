Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.55 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.46). Approximately 120,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 312,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.25 ($0.46).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.68. The stock has a market cap of £30.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.86.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

