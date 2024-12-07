Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 94.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $22,376,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $443.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $469.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.