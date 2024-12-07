Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.4% of Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $526.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.80 and a 200-day moving average of $480.87. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $386.96 and a 12 month high of $526.72.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

