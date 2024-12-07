Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

PRF stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

