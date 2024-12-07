Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.33.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

