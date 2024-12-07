Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.85 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

