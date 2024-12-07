GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.
GitLab Stock Up 1.7 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $894,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,423,350.03. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 268.1% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in GitLab by 527.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
