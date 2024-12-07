GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $67.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. GitLab has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $894,571.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,423,350.03. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,740,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after buying an additional 132,548 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of GitLab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,259,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in GitLab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,253,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,592,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

