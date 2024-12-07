Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 179112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Getty Images Trading Up 3.7 %

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $196,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,706,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,312,013.50. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $10,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,175,262 shares in the company, valued at $182,471,144.52. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,269,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,739,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $583,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Images by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 88,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile



Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

