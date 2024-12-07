Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $123.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.44. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

