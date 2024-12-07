Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 82,572 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 82,572 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,667,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,715,249.40. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 25,878 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $536,968.50.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 78,728 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,584,007.36.

On Thursday, October 10th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $373,787.26.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $381,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $384,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00.

IBEX opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

